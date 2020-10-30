CM aide chairs meeting of UET Mardan, assures timely resolution of problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Friday chaired a meeting of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan.

The meeting held in Higher Education Committee Room Civil Secretariat was also attended by Secretary Higher Education, Daud Khan and concerned officials.

On the occasion, participants of the meeting were briefed about overall performance of the universities and ongoing development work.

Chairing the meeting, the CM aide said that education was among top priorities of the government and all the problems faced by higher education institutions would be resolved timely.

He said that available resources would be utilized for promoting education.

He said the government was working to further improve education sector and achieve target of 100 percent literacy rate.