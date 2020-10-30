UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Aide Chairs Meeting Of UET Mardan, Assures Timely Resolution Of Problems

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

CM aide chairs meeting of UET Mardan, assures timely resolution of problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Friday chaired a meeting of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan.

The meeting held in Higher Education Committee Room Civil Secretariat was also attended by Secretary Higher Education, Daud Khan and concerned officials.

On the occasion, participants of the meeting were briefed about overall performance of the universities and ongoing development work.

Chairing the meeting, the CM aide said that education was among top priorities of the government and all the problems faced by higher education institutions would be resolved timely.

He said that available resources would be utilized for promoting education.

He said the government was working to further improve education sector and achieve target of 100 percent literacy rate.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Mardan University Of Engineering And Technology All Government Top

Recent Stories

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

4 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

7 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

7 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.