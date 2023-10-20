CM aide directs action against transporters fleecing people

Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Transport, Zafarullah Khan Umarzai has directed transport officials to daily visit bus terminals and take stern action against drivers who overcharging passengers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Transport, Zafarullah Khan Umarzai has directed transport officials to daily visit bus terminals and take stern action against drivers who overcharging passengers.

Emphasizing the caretaker provincial government's commitment to extend the benefits of reduced fuel prices to the public, CM’s aide stressed to adopt of a zero-tolerance policy towards those who charge extra fares to the passengers and are in the habit of defying directives of the government.

He said that the government is making incessant efforts to provide relief to people and address their basic issues according to their expectations.