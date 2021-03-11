UrduPoint.com
CM Aide Directs Early Addressal Of Complaints Received On Citizen Portal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

CM aide directs early addressal of complaints received on citizen portal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Communication Riaz Khan Thursday directed for early resolution of complaints received on official citizen portal and said that it would help increase performance and productivity of the department.

He was chairing performance review meeting of east region that among others was attended by Secretary Communication Ejaz Hussain Ansari, Chief Engineer East Ahmad Nabi Sultan and superintendent engineers concerned.

He also directed following policy of merit and transparency in awarding contract and said that all those found guilty of dereliction of duties would be dealt accordingly.

The CM aide said that promotion of transparency was part of PTI's manifesto and government would ensure policy of merit and transparency in its affairs.

The meeting also concurred to expedite work on file tracking system for facilitation of people and to improve output of the department.

