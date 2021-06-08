UrduPoint.com
CM Aide Directs Inclusion Of New Rating Areas In Tax Net, Campaign Against Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

CM aide directs inclusion of new rating areas in tax net, campaign against defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman has directed inclusion of new rating areas in tax net and launching of a campaign against defaulters.

He was chairing a meeting convened in Directorate General Excise to improve tax recovery and ongoing reforms in the department.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise, Syed Iqbal Haider who briefed the CM aide about tax recovery, administrative matters and process of ongoing reforms.

Addressing the meeting, he directed excise department to introduce modern technology for increasing flawless property tax survey and ensuring transparency in the whole system.

CM advisor also directed campaign against defaulters and facilitation of consumers by giving them online facility to deposit property and token tax.

He said that each and every staff member should work in a liaison and improve image of the department by increasing output.

He also directed Regional Excise Directors and District Excise Officers to take steps for bringing improvement in tax recovery system and achieve the tax target by June.

