CM Aide Directs Officials To Retrieve Auqaf Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

CM aide directs officials to retrieve Auqaf land

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief MInister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Auqaf and Hajj, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Tuesday directed officials to retrieve land of Auqaf Department from encroachers and lease it according to market rates.

He was chairing a meeting regarding utilization of commercial and agricultural land of Auqaf Department.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Auqaf, Suhail Shahid, Administrator Auqaf, Jamaluddin and concerned officials.

CM aide directed to retrieve land of Auqaf Department and use it for revenue generation through result oriented planning. He directed use of Auqaf property for public benefit and leasing according to market rates and following rules and procedure.

He said that revenue generated through Auqaf land would be spent to initiate other schemes of public welfare.

