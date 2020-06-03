CM aide directs provision of best treatment to patients in Kohat Hospital

UrduPoint.com
Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Wednesday directed authorities to further improve healthcare delivery system in Kohat Hospital and provide best treatment facilities to patients

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) : Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Wednesday directed authorities to further improve healthcare delivery system in Kohat Hospital and provide best treatment facilities to patients.

He was chairing a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office Kohat that among others was attended by MPA, Shah Dad Khan, Deputy Commissioner, Abdur Rehman, Medical Superintendent KDA Hopsital and concerned officials.

CM adviser directed hospital administration to improve service delivery and facilitate patients in getting healthcare cover.

He said that shortage of staff has been addressed and very soon modern machinery would arrive in the hospital.

He said that as a public representative it is our duty to serve people and come up to their expectations adding available resources would be utilized to achieve the objective.

On the occasion, meeting was informed about the steps taken to improve working of the hospital and to increase capacity building and performance of staff.

