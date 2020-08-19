CM aide directs steps to protect properties of auqaf department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Auqaf, Hajj and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir has directed concerned authorities to take steps for protection of properties comes under jurisdiction of auqaf department.

He was chairing a meeting to review overall performance of auqaf department and matters relating to proposed development business plan of the department here on Wednesday. The meeting among others was attended by secretary auqaf, Farrukh Sair, administrator auqaf, Yasir Imran and concerned officials.

Special Assistant to CM said that all kinds of government properties are public assets and they should be protected. He also directed the department to take legal action and retrieve auqaf properties from encroachers.

He said that public assets were looted and utilised for personal interests in past adding all such attempts would be foiled. He said that government has introduced merit, justice and transparency in its working aiming facilitation and welfare of people.