CM Aide Distributes Business Assistance Cheques Among Persons Differently Challenged
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 09:23 PM
Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan here Wednesday distributed business assistance cheques among person with disability under “Apna Rozgar Program”
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan here Wednesday distributed business assistance cheques among person with disability under “Apna Rozgar Program”.
The cheque distribution ceremony that held at Paraplegic Center, Hayatabad was jointly organized by Friends of Paraplegics (FoP), a US based NGO Equally Able and Paraplegic Center.
On this occasion, 16 people including a woman that were selected on basis of merit from all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were given cheques of one hundred and forty thousand rupees each.
Addressing the event, Syed Fakhar Jehan acknowledged that PCP is the only and unique health institution providing quality and free of cost rehab facilities to the patients despite the lack of resources, including the treatment and complete rehabilitation of people with disabilities, the preparation of wheelchairs and artificial supports according to their needs, children with clubfeet, polio and autism.
He assured to provide sports equipment for sports arena of PCP and requesting the Chief Minister to allocate at least one billion rupees as seed money for the endowment fund of the center by the provincial government to enable it to pay salaries of the staff and bear the routine expenditures.
Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Ilyas in his concluding remarks gave a detailed account of the performance of the institution and thanked CM advisor on sports and the provincial government for extending sincere support.
