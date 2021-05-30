CM Aide expresses concern over absence of staff in Pir Baba Buner hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) ::Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Riaz Khan Sunday expressed concern over the absence of staff at Pir Baba Bacha Khali District Headquarter Hospital and lack of facilities to the public.

He said this during his surprise visit and sudden inspection of the Pir Baba District Buner Headquarter Hospital. He said there is no place in Buner district for corrupt and job-stealing employees in any department and those found absent from their duty action would be taken against them.

He also expressed his concern over the non-provision of due facilities to patients. He said legal action will be taken and the facilities at the hospital will be improved in any case.

Deputy Commissioner Buner District also reached the spot.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant inspected various wards, Corona Vaccination Center, X-Ray Room and various other departments and checked the stock of the medicines and also inquired about the facilities from the relatives of the patients.

He warned the hospital management that no negligence would be tolerated in providing medical facilities to the patients.

He said, we are trying our best to provide all possible facilities to the people coming from far flung areas as directed by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Special Assistant said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is inspecting various institutions in disguise, which means that it is the vision of the PTI government to provide facilities to the people in any case.

The Special Assistant said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has upheld the law from day one.

Talking about good governance, Riaz Khan said that there is no room for corrupt and job-stealing employees in Buner district, therefore, the people and media are appealed to identify corruption and illegal activities so that the government can stop all illegal practices and take immediate action. Such practice should be discouraged at all levels, he added.