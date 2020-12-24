CM aide expresses solidarity with Christians on Christmas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Thursday expressed solidarity with Christian community by cutting Christmas cake in Tehsil Municipal Hall Pabbi.

The ceremony was attended by Christian community members and officials of the municipal administration.

Addressing the ceremony, CM aide said that government was utilizing resources to protect basic rights of minorities and facilitate them like majority community members.

He said that minorities have been given basic rights as enshrined in constitutions and steps have been taken for their welfare and development.

He also praised their contributions and services for the country and felicitated them on Christmas.