CM aide felicitates new body of Sukkur Press Club

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Aslan Shaikh on Friday congratulated the newly elected governing body and office-bearers of Sukkur Press Club.

In his felicitation message, Arslan said that the government was always implemented the policy of freedom of expression and free journalism.

He said the role of media was very important for the detection and solution of problems being faced by all segments of the society, adding, the journalists were playing positive role for highlighting the role of opposition as well government.

He hoped that the newly elected office-bearers would play their active role for further strengthening the relations between the political parties and social organizations.