CM Aide Felicitates Newly Elected Body Of Peshawar Press Club

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:41 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Hajj, Aukaf and Religious Affairs Zahoor Shakir Thursday felicitated newly elected president of Peshawar Press Club Muhammad Riaz and other members of his cabinet, saying their election reflected trust of the journalist community in their leadership.

In a message, the CM's aide said that holding elections in journalistic organizations on a regular basis was a good omen for promotion of democratic culture in the country.

He hoped the elected body would fully utilize its capacities and energy for resolving problems being faced by their fellow journalists besides playing a constructive role for evolving a prosperous society.

He said that press clubs and journalists played a role of bridge between the government and people by highlighting issues in the society.

