CM aide for adopting modern technology to promote gems, gemological sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim on Tuesday said there were abundant resources of precious varieties of gems in the province underscoring the need to adopt modern technology for their exploration.

He was chairing a meeting being convened to discuss and finalize the procedure to transfer Gems and Gemological Institute from federation to province.

The meeting was also briefed about Gems and Gemological Institute and procedure for its transfer to province. The participants also concurred to constitute a committee to discuss procedure and forward recommendations.

Addressing the meeting, the CM aide also directed to expedite transfer process, adding that it would help promote gem and gemological sector besides creating opportunities of growth for people living in KP.