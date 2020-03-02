UrduPoint.com
CM Aide For Complete Commercialization Of PDA Building

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash Monday directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to shift its offices to alternate places and make complete commercialization of the authority's building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash Monday directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to shift its offices to alternate places and make complete commercialization of the authority's building.

An official communiqu issued here said"PDA building is located on a prime commercial location and by commercializing the building huge revenue could be generated." It said that as part of government's austerity measures the decision has been taken so that funds could be utilized on welfare of public.

The CM's aide said "As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is accountable to the public and therefore it was elected for second term."

