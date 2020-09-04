UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Aide For Extending Facilities To Farmers On Priority

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:08 PM

CM aide for extending facilities to farmers on priority

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Agriculture, Abdul Haye Dasti Friday said the facilities provided by the government would be extended to farmers on priority by ensuring transparency and merit

During his visit to the office of Agriculture Departments here, he said the prosperity of the country was linked with the prosperity of farmers.

He congratulated the newly appointed Deputy Director of Agriculture Dr Shaukat Ali over his appointment.

The advisor directed for proper guidance to the farmers in the district in order to increase per acre production.

He said all the steps should be taken for resolving farmers' issues.

On this occasion, Shaukat Ali briefed the advisor about the activities of agriculture department, different development projects,cotton production and about the flood situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

