CM Aide For Online Registration To Ensure Welfare Of Mine Workers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

CM aide for online registration to ensure welfare of mine workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai Wednesday said that the government has started online registration of miners with an objective to ensure their safety and welfare.

In an interview to Radio Pakistan on Wednesday, the CM aide said that the government protected rights of mine workers and their safety is among top priorities.

He said that the government is also giving special grants to miners besides granting educational scholarships to their children.

He also urged miners to get registered from their working areas and said the effort of government would pave the way for initiating a systematic plan for their welfare.

Arif Ahmadzai told that Mohmand Marble Zone is near completion while steps have been taken to establish a marble zone in Buner. He said that after merger, the government is in better position to ensure safety of miners working in merged districts.

He said that some mines have also been sealed due to inadequate safety measures while professional trainings have also been held for mine workers. He said that department has also taken steps to resolve issues relating to mineral resources of Chitral adding concerns of stakeholders would be addressed very soon.

More Stories From Pakistan

