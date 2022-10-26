UrduPoint.com

CM Aide For Resolution Of Electricity Problems Of Industrial Units

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 06:35 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industry Abdul Karim on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to resolve electricity related problems of the industrial units in the province.

Presiding over a meeting here to remove hurdles in uninterrupted power supply to industrial units, he assured to take up the power problem with the provincial cabinet and also suggested to invite them in next meeting on wheeling system.

The meeting was informed that wheeling system could be very helpful in meeting electricity demand of the industrial units of the province but there was a stay order on the system by Islamabad High Court.

The meeting was attended by Advocated General and CEOs of KPEZDMC, PEDO and KPBOIT, industrialists, officers of Industry department and line departments.

