CM aide for timely completion of ongoing development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy, Himayatullah Khan on Thursday directed quarters' concerned to ensure completion of ongoing energy projects within stipulated time frame.

He said no compromise would be made on quality of work and stressed the importance of completing development projects to ensure provision of relief to people.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO) here to review progress on the ongoing energy projects in the province.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan besides project directors, contractors and consultants working on hydropower, solar and other energy projects.

Separate briefings were given to Energy Advisor Himayatullah Khan on energy projects and he appreciated the performance of the technical staff working on different energy projects.

He said that transparency, merit and implementation of relevant rules should be ensured while executing development projects so that they could benefit people in a better manner.

He stressed that the remaining work on energy projects should be completed on an emergency basis.

The CM aide and Chief Executive also gave various suggestions to further improve the performance of the organization and especially to expedite the ongoing work on energy projects.