CM aide held 'Khuli Kachehri' in Shikarpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Hina Dastgeer held an open court (Khuli Kachaheri) in Shikarpur on Tuesday to resolving the issues and complaints of participants.

On the occasion, complaints were lodged against the Sindh irrigation department but not a single official attended the event and on that she took a serious notice and asked the deputy commissioner Shikarpur to write a letter against the irrigation officials.

Meanwhile, PPP taluka president Liaquat Memon, said at least 10 motorbikes were being snatched on daily basis. Journalist Zahid Noon said extrajudicial killings could not help maintain the law and order situation but setting up a police station in the Katcha area may bring the desired results.

A local villager Rizwan Jamali complained that due to tribal clashes, education has been at stake in the rural areas of Shikarpur. The minister assured to control tribal clashes.