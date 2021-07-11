(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) ::Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minerals Arif Ahmadzai Sunday said the government has taken vital steps for bringing district Charsadda on the path of development.

While addressing a big public meeting here at Daryab Korrona, Tehsil Shabqadar, he said the significant development projects in different sectors including education, communications, water, security and others areas have been completed while many others were in progress.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) getting stronghold across the district including Shabqadar. Thanking the people of Daryab Korona, Shabqadar, the special assistant said the people of Shabqadar have once again proved that they support the truth.

The PTI government was moving towards development, he said and added the Prime Minister Imran Khan has adopted a policy of fundamental change which was beginning to bear fruit and the day was not far when Pakistan would be in the ranks of developed countries.

The province under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was moving towards development, he said. He said there was no precedent in the history of Shabqadar for the kind of projects started and completed in Shabqadar PK-60.