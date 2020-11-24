UrduPoint.com
CM Aide Inaugurates CMS At SEZ Hattar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

CM aide inaugurates CMS at SEZ Hattar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM KP on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Kareem Khan on Tuesday inaugurated Consumer Metering Station (CMS) at Hattar Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by CEO KP Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), Javed Khattak and and SNGPL officials.

Addressing the ceremony, Abdul Kareem said that the government has fulfilled its promise of supplying gas to SEZ that would not only improve socio-economic conditions of area people but would also help creating job opportunities for youth.

He said that the government would ensure further development of Hattar SEZ and made it a successful project by providing all the needed facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO KPEZDMC Javed Khattak said no stone would be left unturned to ensure that industrialists are facilitated in every way.

More Stories From Pakistan

