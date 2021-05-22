UrduPoint.com
CM Aide Inaugurates CPEC Interchange-Mansehra Road Improvement Project

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 06:31 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Communication, Riaz Khan Saturday inaugurated China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Interchange- Mansehra City Road improvement project that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 690 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Communication, Riaz Khan Saturday inaugurated China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Interchange- Mansehra City Road improvement project that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 690 million.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that the project would benefit local population of about 2.5 million and 5 million national and international tourists. The ceremony among others was attended by provincial minister, Akbar Ayub, MPA, Babar Salim Swati and officials of district administration.

He said that provincial government was giving specially focus to development of infrastructure on the directives of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan. He said that steps have taken to ensure policy of merit and quality of work in these welfare oriented projects.

On the occasion, Akbar Ayub also announced 100 million rupees for beautification of Manshera and said that government would also construct family park in the area for recreation of women and children

