CM Aide Inaugurates Eid Festival At Tordher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 09:11 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan Saturday inaugurated three-day Eid festival at Tordher, Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan Saturday inaugurated three-day Eid festival at Tordher, Swabi.

The festival organised by KP Small Industries Development board (SIDB) was aimed to inform people about products prepared in small industrial units.

The event was also participated by centres including Abbottabad, Akora, Kotha, Nasir Kale, Badrashi.

Stalls of various products including were also setup in the festival for attraction of people and orientation of stakeholders.

CM aide visited various stalls and expressed his interests in displayed products. He also distributed prizes among participants.

