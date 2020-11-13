CM aide inaugurates emergency block in DHQ Dagar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Communication and works, Riaz Khan Friday inaugurated newly constructed Emergency Block in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dagar, Buner.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by MNA, Sher Akbar Khan, Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Syed Fakhar Jahan, hospital staff and concerned officials.

Addressing the ceremony, Riaz Khan said that pragmatic measures have been taken to promote health and education sector that is among topmost priorities of provincial government.

He said that various welfare oriented steps have been taken by the government including Sehat Insaf Card that would provide modern healthcare facilities to masses indiscriminately.

He said that Sehat Card is milestone achievement of PTI government and also reflect sincerity and commitment of part leadership to facilitate common man. He said PTI government is working round the clock to help out people while previous rulers plundered public money for their personal interests.