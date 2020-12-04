CM aide inaugurates Gadezai tehsil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works, Riaz Khan on Friday formally inaugurated newly formed Gadezai / Salarzai Tehsil in Buner District.

He was accompanied by Member National Assembly Sher Akbar Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Buner, Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai, Assistant Commissioner, Syed Hamad Haider and local elders were present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Riaz Khan said that formation of a new tehsil was not an easy adding the decision was taken after much deliberation keeping in view plight of area people.

Appreciating Chief Minister for approving formation of new tehsil, he said that a government has initiated various infrastructure development projects in these areas aiming socio-economic development of citizenry.

He said that the provincial government was making efforts to connect Buner with Swat Motorway through various interchanges. He also announced to setup girls college for Gadezai / Salarzai.