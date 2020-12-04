UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Aide Inaugurates Gadezai Tehsil

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

CM aide inaugurates Gadezai tehsil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works, Riaz Khan on Friday formally inaugurated newly formed Gadezai / Salarzai Tehsil in Buner District.

He was accompanied by Member National Assembly Sher Akbar Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Buner, Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai, Assistant Commissioner, Syed Hamad Haider and local elders were present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Riaz Khan said that formation of a new tehsil was not an easy adding the decision was taken after much deliberation keeping in view plight of area people.

Appreciating Chief Minister for approving formation of new tehsil, he said that a government has initiated various infrastructure development projects in these areas aiming socio-economic development of citizenry.

He said that the provincial government was making efforts to connect Buner with Swat Motorway through various interchanges. He also announced to setup girls college for Gadezai / Salarzai.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Motorway Buner Government

Recent Stories

Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says ..

14 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

28 minutes ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

46 minutes ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

52 minutes ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

52 minutes ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.