CM aide inaugurates sewerage project at Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Wednesday inaugurated water sewerage project in Roziabad area, district Swabi.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM aide said that the project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 15 million.

He said government has launched various projects to provide basic amenities of life to people and improve their living standards.

Highlighting efforts of government to change economic conditions of people living in KP, he said that Rashakai Economic Zone is project that would change the destiny of KP and would help providing people ample chances of growth and progress.

Abdul Karim said that government would provide needed support and help to investors and added that their issues and problems would be resolved promptly and efficiently.