UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Aide Inaugurates Sewerage Project At Swabi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:54 PM

CM aide inaugurates sewerage project at Swabi

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Wednesday inaugurated water sewerage project in Roziabad area, district Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Wednesday inaugurated water sewerage project in Roziabad area, district Swabi.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM aide said that the project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 15 million.

He said government has launched various projects to provide basic amenities of life to people and improve their living standards.

Highlighting efforts of government to change economic conditions of people living in KP, he said that Rashakai Economic Zone is project that would change the destiny of KP and would help providing people ample chances of growth and progress.

Abdul Karim said that government would provide needed support and help to investors and added that their issues and problems would be resolved promptly and efficiently.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Progress Swabi Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Over 1.98B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwi ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey's hazelnut exports top 231,600 tons in 9 mo ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Governor Says Russia's Sputnik V Should Be ..

2 minutes ago

UK COVID-related deaths at lowest since September: ..

4 minutes ago

Nine shot injured over minor conflict in Clifton

5 minutes ago

Food deptt achieves 86.5 pc wheat procurement targ ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.