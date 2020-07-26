UrduPoint.com
CM Aide Inaugurates Unit To Synthesize LPG From Plastic Waste

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

CM aide inaugurates unit to synthesize LPG from plastic waste

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash and CM aide, Kamran Bangash here Sunday inaugurated a plant where discarded plastic material would be used to synthesize Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Addressing the inaugurating ceremony, Ziaullah Bangash said the same technology would be extended to other areas of the province, adding it would not only reduce pollution but would also address clogging of sanitation channels due to plastic wastage.

Zia Bangash said prices of LPG could also be controlled by its cheap manufacturing besides reducing illegal cutting of trees.

He said science and technology department was working under Clean and Green Pakistan Project of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the department was making incessant efforts to invite foreign investment in the province while engineers and scientists were being encouraged at national level.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the CM for Local Government, Kamran Bangash said the plant would generate revenue at local level and help authorities to control energy crises.

He said utilization of plastic waste for producing LPG would also control environmental pollution.

Director Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Khan told that the project got second position in a forum represented by 118 countries. He said that so far 29 companies have shown interests to invest in the project.

