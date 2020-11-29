UrduPoint.com
CM Aide Inaugurates Uplift Schemes In Buner

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

CM aide inaugurates uplift schemes in Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan and MNA Sher Akbar Khan inaugurated water supply scheme at Toopdara, road and playground in Daggar on Sunday.

These projects have been completed at cost of Rs 9.2 million, Rs 10 million and Rs 72.74 million respectively.

A large number of local elites and PTI workers was also present on the occasion and expressed gratitude to the special assistant and MNA for visiting and inauguration of development schemes in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Khan said that the provision of sports' facilities at district and tehsil level was included in the priorities of the provincial government.

He said the construction of playground at Daggar will provide opportunities to youth to participate in healthy activities.

He said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the provincial government was especially focusing on the development of the backward areas. He said that the development of road infrastructure will create easiness for people in the communication sector that will enter Buner into a new era of the progress and development.

