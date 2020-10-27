CM aide inquires after health of injured in Dir Colony blast

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Tuesday visited Burn Centre of Lady Reading Hospital and inquired after the health of injured in Dir Colony blast.

He directed administration to provide best available treatment to injured and expressed sympathies with families of those martyred in terrorism incident. He also prayed for eternal peace of departed souls.

Hospital Director, Muhammad Tariq Barki was also present on the occasion.