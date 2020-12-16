CM aide inspects installation of steel bridge at Upper Chitral

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada Wednesday visited upper Chitral and inspected installation of steel bridge at Astaroo area

Speaking on the occasion, he also announced Rs. 600,000 from his discretionary funds for extension of a road. He said that efforts have been underway to resolve problems of people adding all the pledges made to public would be fulfilled.

He also directed transparency and quality of work in execution of developmental schemes and said that dereliction of duties in this connection would not be tolerated.

He also directed Deputy Commissioner Chitral to hold an open katchery at Shagram, Torkho and devise a strategy to resolve the issues of area citizenry.

He said that Chief Minister is keen and sincere to develop Chitral like other parts of the province. He said that developmental fund of Rs 135 million has been allocated and six new schools have been approved to address the long standing sense of deprivations of area people.