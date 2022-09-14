UrduPoint.com

CM Aide Inspects Process To Dewater Inundated Railway Track Near Nawabshah

Special Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh and Focal Person for Rain Emergency District Shaheed Benazirabad Javed Nayab Laghari visited the inundated railway track near Nawabshah and witnessed the rain water disposal process started by the Sindh government

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh and Focal Person for Rain Emergency District Shaheed Benazirabad Javed Nayab Laghari visited the inundated railway track near Nawabshah and witnessed the rain water disposal process started by the Sindh government.

Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, PPP City President Khan Bahadur Dahri and PPP District Information Secretary Rashid Chandio were also accompanying him.

On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah briefed the focal person about steps taken for early dewatering and restoration of railway track.

The focal person instructed officials of the departments concerned that the rain water removal from railway track should be ensured at all costs, adding that no slackness would be tolerated in this regard.

Laghari said that emergency efforts were in progress for dewatering the railway track and it would be made possible at the earliest possible time in order to resume railway traffic, which would facilitate the train commuters.

