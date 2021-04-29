UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Aide Met With Secretary Food Security

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

CM aide met with Secretary Food Security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Food, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman met with Secretary National Food Security in Islamabad and discussed matters relating to procurement of food items.

Secretary Food KP, Khushal Khan, Secretary Livestock and concerned officials were present on the occasion, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

CM aide also discussed matters of supply chain and steps for maintaining stability in prices of edibles.

Meeting also discussed formulation of a result oriented pan for uninterrupted procurement of food items. Meeting also concurred to take concrete steps for giving relief to consumers.

Secretary Food Security also assured efforts to provide relief to people and continuous supply of food items.

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

10 minutes ago

UN Elsie Initiative Fund launches second programmi ..

15 minutes ago

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister to vi ..

24 minutes ago

PCB receives 3989 applications for club registrati ..

25 minutes ago

PM emphasizes upon enhancing foreign remittances

30 minutes ago

Hasan's double leaves Zimbabwe struggling in first ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.