CM aide met with Secretary Food Security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Food, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman met with Secretary National Food Security in Islamabad and discussed matters relating to procurement of food items.

Secretary Food KP, Khushal Khan, Secretary Livestock and concerned officials were present on the occasion, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

CM aide also discussed matters of supply chain and steps for maintaining stability in prices of edibles.

Meeting also discussed formulation of a result oriented pan for uninterrupted procurement of food items. Meeting also concurred to take concrete steps for giving relief to consumers.

Secretary Food Security also assured efforts to provide relief to people and continuous supply of food items.