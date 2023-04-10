Close
CM' Aide Proposes Establishment Of Indus Like Hospital In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

CM' aide proposes establishment of Indus like hospital in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to KP Caretaker CM on Labour, Malik Meher Elahi has proposed the establishment of a big hospital on the pattern of Indus Hospital on the available land of the labour department to provide free health facilities to the people.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Labour Department here on Monday during which the CM aide was given a detailed briefing regarding different sections, operational management, the daily performance of the subsidiary organizations and challenges faced by the department.

Besides, Secretary Labour, Mohammad Fakhare Alam Khan, Director Labour Irfanullah, Director General (DG) Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI), Aaeenullah, Director (Admn) Dr Bilal and Secretary Workers Welfare board, Irfanullah Wazir, others authorities were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, DG ESSI Aeenullah gave a detailed briefing regarding the role, budget, hospitals, laboratories, social security officers and other sections of the department while Dr Bilal gave a detailed briefing regarding labour colonies and held a consultation for various already constructed and availability of land for the construction of new labour colonies.

Director Labour Irfanullah briefed the CM aide regarding the duties of labour inspectors in Peshawar city and other big cities of the province.

Special Assistant to the KP CM on Labour, Malik Meher Elahi proposed the construction of a big hospital on the pattern of Indus Hospital to provide free medical facilities to the people, which prompted the Secretary Labour to convene a meeting over the matter during the current week and also directed the concerned authorities to attend the meeting.

Elahi said that the issues and challenges of the department would be taken up with the governor and caretaker chief minister and all-out efforts would be made to resolve the problems of the department on a priority basis.

