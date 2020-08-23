CM aide reiterates resolve to serve people, address core issues

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Public Health, Riaz Khan, Sunday reiterated resolve to serve people saying objective of his political journey is to address core problems of masses and provide them relief.

He was addressing a ceremony held to welcome new entrants in the party at Torwarsak areas of Buner.

He said his political aim was to serve people according to their expectation and wishes.

The CM said that PTI government was spending public money on the welfare of people abiding by policy of transparency, merit and justice.

He said record development work is underway in PK- 20 to make it a model constituency.

He said efforts of government have enhanced confidence of people on public institutions, adding, PTI leadership would continue its endeavors to further strengthen economy of the country and provide people chances of growth and progress.

On the occasion, local elders, Saif-ur-Rehman Baacha, Hanif-ur-Rehman Baacha and Dr. Mohib-ur-Rehman Baacha of Jamat Islami announced joining of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf with friends and followers reposing confidence on party leadership.