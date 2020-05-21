UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Aide Rejects News About Stoppage Of Financial Assistance Cheques To Minorities

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM aide rejects news about stoppage of financial assistance cheques to minorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Minority Affairs Wazir Zada Thursday rejected the news item regarding stoppage of assistance cheques to minorities, saying, the news was concocted and devoid of any truth.

In a statement issued here, Wazir Zada while rejecting the news items said that cheques worth Rs five millions had been distributed among widows and cheques relating of provision of medical grant and dowry were under process.

He informed that a grant of eight million rupees had been approved for 800 families of tribal areas and processing of cheques was underway while ten million rupees had been approved for 4000 families residing in settled areas.

He said the financial assistance of minorities was going on without any discrimination and minority members of both treasury and opposition were on the same page relating to financial assistance of minority community members, adding that relief cheques would be disbursed through public representatives and Auqaf Department after Eid.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Same Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 death ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Finland Reaches 306, Includ ..

21 minutes ago

US Navy Aware of Reports of Possible Active Shoote ..

21 minutes ago

Cyprus ends virus lockdown but airports stay shut

21 minutes ago

Railway police directed to ensure foolproof securi ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.