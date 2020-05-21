CM aide rejects news about stoppage of financial assistance cheques to minorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Minority Affairs Wazir Zada Thursday rejected the news item regarding stoppage of assistance cheques to minorities, saying, the news was concocted and devoid of any truth.

In a statement issued here, Wazir Zada while rejecting the news items said that cheques worth Rs five millions had been distributed among widows and cheques relating of provision of medical grant and dowry were under process.

He informed that a grant of eight million rupees had been approved for 800 families of tribal areas and processing of cheques was underway while ten million rupees had been approved for 4000 families residing in settled areas.

He said the financial assistance of minorities was going on without any discrimination and minority members of both treasury and opposition were on the same page relating to financial assistance of minority community members, adding that relief cheques would be disbursed through public representatives and Auqaf Department after Eid.