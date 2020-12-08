UrduPoint.com
CM Aide Seeks Suggestions To Stop Harassment In Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

CM Aide seeks suggestions to stop harassment in educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Higher education Kamran Bangash told the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that two cases of harassment have been reported in higher educational institutions during the last three months.

The first was reported from Islamia College University and the second from Swat University. Rejecting the demand for separate universities for male and female, he said that there are women's universities everywhere in the province. If we talk about gender equality, it is very important to provide equal facilities.

Members of the Assembly should give their suggestions to eliminate harassment cases said Kamran Bangash while responding the Adjournment Motion of Nighat Orakzai of PPP.

He said that if a girl does not want to resolve her harassment case through inspection team she can give application to the government or can register complaint on helpline numbers and action will taken within 24 hours.

He said that a lecturer who is teaching in the university or department will not get examination from his own students.

He said that the Higher Education Department has scrutinized Vice Chancellors for eight universities adding if there is any harassment or any other grievance against any candidate then we have to exclude his name from selection process.

