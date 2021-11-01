UrduPoint.com

CM Aide Stresses For Access To Int'l Market To Boost KP Rich Culture, Art

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan on Monday stressed the need for access to international market to boost provincial rich culture and art

"This Expo is a great opportunity for the tourists and families to know about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's scenic resorts, rich cultural heritage and unique handicrafts under one roof, "the CM aide said while opening the KP Pavilion set up by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) at the Lok Mela annual festival.

KPCTA Deputy Director Tourism, Qaiser Khattak, Assistant Director Arbab Hassnain, Afrasiyab Khattak and others were also present on the occasion.

Abdul Karim Khan said that artisans would be supported by giving them interest-free loans so they could promote their artwork at the international level.

He said that such events promoted the cause of culture, traditions and encouraged the artistes and artisans as well.

There was no dearth of skilled manpower and artists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government was taking tangible steps to facilitate them in their respective fields, he added.

The KPCTA has established 29 stalls at the KP Pavilion at the Lok Mela to showcase the cultural and traditional handicrafts and tourism potential to attract more tourists to the province.

Abdul Karim Khan and other officials later took a round of stalls at the KP Pavilion and appreciated the arrangements made for the artisans, tourists and visitors.

The KP Pavilion attracted a large number of visitors including foreigners, who evinced keen interest in the cultural and traditional handicrafts.

Artisans from across the KP, including Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur Swabi, Charsadda, Mansehra, Peshawar, Chitral and elsewhere have erected stalls that displayed the cultural and traditional handicrafts, dry fruits, food cuisines and music.

Traditional dances be performed and folk music with rabab mangay also be played to entertain visitors and tourists at the expo.

A grand musical night would be held in which the artistes from KP would performed cultural and traditional music.

Many visitors turned up to the KP Pavilion that displayed handicrafts including Swati Shawls, Kalash, Khadar, embroidery, Taghar work, Bannu Royal Khaadi, stone carving, Peshawari caps and chapal, wax painting, metal work, wood carving, artwork, calligraphy, ring making, sitar making, Chitrali Patti, Gandhara Art, Drooza chappal, Sarghashay, Charsadda chappal, maizaray work, Karawa work, Sarkha, Dandas, Parunay, pottery work, Qehwa, blacksmith work, Hazara Jisti Shawl and Moti work and cultural items and jewellry made of copper and stone.

The KPCTA has also established a special desk to provide information about the cultural and tourism potential of the province through brochures, posters, booklets, video documentaries and pamphlets so that the families and visitors could obtain details regarding scenic attractions and cultural diversity.

The organisers said that establishing the KP Pavilion at the expo was aimed at highlighting the tourist spots, cultural and traditional items to lure more visitors to the province.

They said that the expo presented rich collection of Pakistans cultural heritage at the festival.

A true image of the country, like a mini Pakistan has been showcased in Lok Mela 2021 while representing all parts of the country in its unique colours by displaying the wondrous assemblage of Pakistans cultural heritage in traditional milieu.

Other than entertainment segments, the display of cultural materials at the festival has proved vital in educating the visitors to value arts and crafts.

The mega event is arranged every year in November at Lok Virsa in collaboration with provincial cultural pavilions along with Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and international pavilion.

It is a common platform for all Pakistani folk artistes, folk musicians and other performers to participate and showcase their creative arts.

The festival makes efforts to revive, preserve and explore folklores, local arts and handicrafts in the country.

