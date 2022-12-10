CM aide takes up issue of load shedding in Chitral with secretary power, CEO PEDO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :A representative delegation of Chitral, led by Provincial Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Minority Affairs Wazirzada Khan, on Saturday met with Secretary Power Nisar Ahmad and Chief Executive (CEO) Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) to discuss issues of prolonged load shedding in Chitral.

PESCO Chief Executive Gul Nabi Syed, and Deputy Commissioner Chitral Anwar ul Haq also attended the meeting.

Issues relating to prolonged load shedding in Chitral and measures to reduce electricity shortage were also discussed in the meeting.

It was decided that the duration of load shedding would be decreased from nine hours to six hours and the deputy commissioner would be engaged with public representatives to ensure payment of outstanding amounts according to the NEPRA's approved rates.

Moreover, DC Chitral would submit a comprehensive report under which PEDO would apply for connection from 32 MW Golan Gol.

Similarly, PESCO Chief Executive would also send his team to conduct a survey with the assistance of the concerned deputy commissioner to improve the power transmission system in Chitral.

On the occasion, Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan instructed PESCO to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to Chitral for nine hours a day.