CM Aide urges campaigns to curb vehicle emissions in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Zafar Ullah Khan Umarzai, the Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Transport and Housing, has instructed the relevant authorities within the transport department to initiate campaigns in various cities across the province aimed at reducing the harmful emissions from vehicles.

He emphasized that all department officers should collaborate as a team to enhance the performance of the transport department. Umarzai issued these directives during a meeting held at the Directorate of Transport, which was attended by the Secretary of Transport, Director General, Secretary of the Provincial Transport Authority, and other officials.

During the meeting, the secretary provided a comprehensive overview of the department's performance and its various divisions.

The discussions covered topics such as the Motor Licensing Authority, Motor Vehicle Examiner, Vehicle Emission Testing Stations, Government Driving school, Peshawar Bus Terminal, Bannu Transport Complex, and the Road Transport board, among others.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the job descriptions of permanent, project, and contract employees within the transport department. It's important to note that the transport department's system is computerized, and the Vehicle Emission Testing Station (VETS) has been actively working since 1997 to monitor and penalize drivers for emitting air-polluting smoke from their vehicles. Drivers are issued certificates after their vehicles undergo emission testing at VETS.