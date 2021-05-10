UrduPoint.com
CM' Aide Urges Masses To Stay Home During Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

CM' aide urges masses to stay home during lockdown

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir on Monday urged masses to show restraint and patience during the lockdown on the eve of Eid ul Fitr as the measures taken by the government are for their protection against COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir on Monday urged masses to show restraint and patience during the lockdown on the eve of Eid ul Fitr as the measures taken by the government are for their protection against COVID-19.

He said the present government was utilizing all available resources to provide better facilities at all the hospitals of the province, adding the people should ensure strict implementation of corona SOPs on the occasion of Sehri, Iftar, Itakaf and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The CM's aide during a visit to Hangu Doaba and other bazaars in district Hangu to review implementation of corona SOPs warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the health sector.

Referring to Sasta bazaars, Zahoor Shakir said that holding of cheap bazaars during the month of Ramzan has brought a lot of relief to the poor people, adding that for the first time any government has taken care of the people by ensuring the provision of subsidized food items during the month of Ramzan.

He warned that no concessions would be made to profiteers and hoarders and legal action would be taken against them on the spot.

