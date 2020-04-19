CM aide visit Ehsas Centre Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Sunday visited Ehsas Kifalat Cash Center in Kohat and reviewed the distribution of cash process.

Speaking on the occasion, the advisor stressed the need to adopt precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Ziaullah Bangash said both the Federal and provincial governments are taking steps for provision of assistance to the needy families without any political affiliation.