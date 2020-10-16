CM aide visits BPOF in IT Board

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada Friday visited business Processing Outsourcing Facility (BPOF) in Information Technology (IT) board.

He visited various sections of the facility and acquired briefing about its working and objectives.

Project Manager, Muhammad Bilal briefed the CM aide that it is the first facility of its kind in the country that would help creating growth opportunities for talented youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Wazirzada said that provincial government is making efforts to develop information technology sector keeping in view its importance for progress and development.

He said that outsource facility is a unique initiative of provincial government that would create new vistas of development for youth by exploring new markets and brought them into national mainstream.