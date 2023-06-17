UrduPoint.com

CM Aide Visits Central Jail Haripur

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Jail Affairs Hidayatullah Khan Afridi on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Central Jail Haripur and inspected the facilities being provided to jail inmates.

The jail superintendent briefed the visiting dignitary about the history, progress, and issues related to the prisoners. Afterward, he inspected the entire jail, including the women's barracks, hospital, juvenile section and areas for adult prisoners.

Hidayatullah Khan also visited the kitchen, factory area and other facilities, assessing various vocational training centers.

He was briefed on the improvement of health facilities for the prisoners, such as advanced pathology labs, X-ray facilities, and dental care.

During his visit, the adviser appreciated the efforts of the administration in providing the best services for the reformation and rehabilitation of the inmates.

He also directed to resolve the genuine issues of the inmates on the prisoners' requests and for necessary actions.

More Stories From Pakistan

