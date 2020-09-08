CM aide visits mine collapse incident at Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwha for Mines and Minerals Arif Ahmedzai on Tuesday visited a marble mine collapse incident site at Ziarat for inspection of ongoing relief and rescue operation.

He was accompanied by Member National Assembly from District Mohmand Sajid Mohmand and Director General Mines and Minerals Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hameed Ullah.

The CM's aide was briefed about ongoing operation and challenges by officials of the mineral department and the rescue service.

The visiting signatories also met local people and exchanged views about the unfortunate incident which claimed the lives of several people.

Talking to journalist on the occasion, the CM aide said operation was underway on the site and chief inspector of Mines Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fazal Razaq had been overseeing the operation since the incident occurred in order to timely remove all hurdles in way of relief and rescue activities, he added.

Giving details about the incident, Arif Ahmedzai said the incident occurred due to rock sliding, adding that the marble mine had already been declared dangerous.

He said that no mining work was continued at such mine added that local people came to collect small stones at the place where such incident took place.

Moreover, he added that torrential rains had eroded the said mine and had got fragile, triggering this tragic rock sliding incident.

Arif Ahmedzai appealed local people to avoid going to the incident site which was still not safe as more rock sliding could occur anytime, he added.

He said that the public should not go to mine which had been banned by the mineral department and neither should they work there.

He said so far bodies of 19 people had been retrieved and operation was continuing for the unaccounted people.

He said that seven injured had been shifted to hospital and they were being given every kind of health facility.

He said that hectic efforts were underway to retrieve buried people under rubble and in this regard there was strong coordination between the relevant departments.

He said that the mineral department was taking measures for the welfare of miners.