CM aide visits Nowshera prison

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons, Taj Muhammad Tarand Wednesday visited Sub Jail Nowshera and inspected facilities being providing to inmates.

He also visited various sections of jail and apprised himself about problems of prisoners relating to health and sanitation.

Briefing the CM aide, Superintendent Jail, Najam Khan told that jail was established in 1918 and the existing land of nine kanals is insufficient for the number of prisoners.

Speaking on the occasion, CM advisor said that government is taking steps to construct a new district jail in Nowshera and identification for suitable place is underway.

He said that all the problems of inmates would be resolved adding visitors are not allowed in jail due to corona spread; however government intends to restart the process after ensuring Standard Operating Procedure.

He said that reforms would be initiated in all the jails of province and small industrial units would be started for prisoners in jails of Peshawar, Haripur and Mardan.

Later, he visited various places for construction of new jail in Nowshera.