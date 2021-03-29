CM aides condoles with parents of Hareem Fatima

KARAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister, Ziaullah Bangash and Special Assistant Kamran Bangash on Monday visited the house of a three-year-old girl who was brutally murdered after molestation last week and expressed condolence to her parents over the sad incident.

They also conveyed a condolence message of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa to the grieved family. They said that the minor girl killing had made people of province sad and angry.

They assured that police were making all out efforts to arrest perpetrators involved in this heinous and barbaric crime.