CM Alerts PDMA, Other Depts After Earthquake

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi alerted the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue-1122 and concerned departments relating to provision of relief activities after a severe earthquake in various cities of Punjab.

He directed the concerned departments relating to provision of relief activities to remain alert round the clock and keep a strict watch on the situation.

The CM directed the departments to make all necessary preparations and arrangements owing to any untoward situation. He directed to monitor the current situation 24/7 and update required information every moment.

