CM Ali Mardan Experiences Travel In Green Bus, Inquires From Passengers

Published August 23, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday experienced travel in green bus and inquired from the passengers about travelling facilities.

Talking to the passengers, the caretaker chief minister said that efforts would be taken to expand the green bus service to other routes to facilitate maximum numbers of Quetta dwellers.

He said that appreciated the previous government on launching green bus service and termed it a best initiative of public welfare.

The Caretaker Chief Minister directed the Provincial Secretary Transport, present on the occasion to prepare a plan immediately to expand the project of green bus to other areas of the Quetta city.

He said that safe travel in a pleasant environment is the right of the citizens and feel glad that our female segment can now travel with satisfaction.

He announced extension in the timing of Green Bus service by one hour in the evening from 7 P.M. to 8 P.M.

