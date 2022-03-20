UrduPoint.com

CM Allocates Rs. 8b For Ramazan Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 07:00 PM

CM allocates Rs. 8b for Ramazan package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated a mega Ramazan package to provide relief to masses during the holy month of Ramazan.

On the special direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Rs. 8 billion had been allocated for the Ramazan package. The CM said that masses would be provided edibles on the rates charged during the 2021 Ramazan bazaars. The 10-kg flour bag would be sold for Rs. 375 and 13 items including potato, onion, tomato would be available at the Agri Fair price Shops for less prices, compared with the local market prices, he added.

He said that Rs. 1.25 billion subsidy would be provided for provision of vegetables, fruits and pulses on subsidised rates at Ramazan bazaars.

He said that 317 Ramazan bazaars would be made functional from 25th of Sha'aban across the province. He said that the timings of Ramazan bazaars would be from 9am till Iftar.

He said an effective monitoring system had been chalked out in order to provide benefits of Ramazan package to the common man.

