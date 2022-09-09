UrduPoint.com

CM, Ambassador Of Qatar Discuss Relief Efforts, Needs

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 08:27 PM

CM, Ambassador of Qatar discuss relief efforts, needs

Ambassador of Qatar in Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in his meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday offered condolences over the loss of lives in the recent rains and assured him of his State's full support in providing logistics and relief goods

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Qatar in Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in his meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday offered condolences over the loss of lives in the recent rains and assured him of his State's full support in providing logistics and relief goods.

The chief minister told the visiting diplomat that his government was in a dire need of tents which he wanted to procure from a nearby country, said a statement.

At this the Qatari ambassador told the CM that his country would help the provincial government for airlifting the tents from any country.

He also assured the chief minister that Qatar would also arrange and donate tents, and other relief goods for the flood affected people of Sindh.

The chief minister through his ipad showed the rain/flood devastation in the province and briefed him about the serious humanitarian crisis the province was facing.

The visiting ambassador told the chief minister that he would work out to support the Sindh government in dewatering the towns and cities.

He said he would visit some flood affected areas of the province.

The chief minister on behalf of his government and people of Sindh thanked the ambassador for his support and cooperation.

